·

President Lungu to camp in Eastern Province after spectacular Hichilema visit

By Naomi Sakala – 1st August 2021

President Edgar is said to be deeply concerned by the open arms welcome that his home Province of Eastern granted his archrival Hakainde Hichilema a few days ago. Multiple sources at both State House and the Patriotic Front say Lungu will unleash fierce surrogates that will use ethnic profiling to try to reverse the UPND President’s ‘Bromance’ that he created in his Eastern Province’s whistle – stopping extravaganza.

The sources disclose that the ECZ and PF’s earlier gerrymandering techniques where they upped the registration of voters in their strongholds hoping that the people would mechanically vote for them is backfiring as the same constituents shift their attention to Hichilema.

“Lungu is like a caged lion and is really very angry. He can’t cope with the idea of suddenly finding himself as a dark horse and lame duck candidate in an election he has all along manipulated with the help of institutions like EZC, the Police and the Courts. True to his ‘me too’ behaviour, he will travel to the Eastern Province in the next few days and fiercely talk against Hichilema and also boast about his infrastructure projects of flyover bridges that he has built in Lusaka which have no value for rural folks”, said the source.- Zambia Eagle