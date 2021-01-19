PRESIDENT LUNGU TO ENGAGE ZICTA OVER ABUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

By AARON CHIYANZO in MAFINGA

I WILL engage ZICTA over the continued abuse of social media to ensure that people who insult others are brought to book, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu observed that the abuse of social media had become rampant in Zambia.

He said countries like America had proven that unscrupulous individuals who abuse social media could be blocked from accessing it.

He said this during a meeting with the clergy in Mafinga yesterday.

“The United States of America has blocked social media abusers,” he said

President Lungu said Zambians should pick a leaf from what happened in USA, saying those who abuse social media could be barred from accessing it.

He also challenged ICT experts in Zambia to explore ways in which social media abusers could be blocked from accessing it.

“Just like how the US President was blocked when he incited violence,” he said.

He also urged the church to help government impart good in citizens.

And Representing the Clergy Rev Leonard Kaluba called on government to regulate social media as it was affecting people’s morals in the district..

Reverend Kaluba said social media was eroding morals in young people.