President Edgar Lungu will on Wednesday this week launch a five year pro poor PF Manifesto at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the PF Central Committee adopted and approved the 2021 to 2026 Manifesto which would be made public on Wednesday.

“This new manifesto gives an account of all the key policies, programs, and projects that the PF has initiated and implemented since forming Government in 2011,” Mr. Mwila said.

He predicted the victory for the PF in the forthcoming general elections.

He explained that the manifesto to be launched intends to initiate and implement policies, programmes and projects from 2021 to 2026.