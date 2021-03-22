PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will respond to the apology rendered by Mr Chishimba Kambwili at an appropriate time, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe has said.

Mr Chipampe said the Head of State would personally respond to the apology.

Mr Chipampe said the nation would know regarding the matter once the Head of State responds to the matter.

He said in an exclusive interview, “Regarding the apology rendered by Mr Kambwili President Edgar Lungu will personally respond.

“So I can just say he will give his personal response on the matter at an appropriate time,” he said.

And when asked whether President Lungu would consider Mr Kambwili to re- join the party, Mr Chipampe said the position given by Secretary General Davies Mwila was the party’s position.

“Regarding the issue of whether President Lungu will consider Mr Kambwili, I can respond to that but the issue is that what the Secretary General said that is the position of the party,” Mr Chipampe said.

On Thursday last week, Mr Kambwili apologised to President Lungu and Valden Findlay for accusing them of being drug dealers.

Mr Kambwili said he commented on the matter in the press without having facts.

He asked President Lungu and Mr Findlay to accept the apology and flip the page as a sign of brotherly love.

Meanwhile, the Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa has said Mr Kambwili’s apology to President Edgar Lungu and business executive Valden Findlay, should not be politicized as it was done from deep down his heart.

Mr Mulemwa said unlike some opposition leaders like UPND president Hakainde Hichilema who has never apologized for his foul language, including calling former vice President Guy Scott, the most stupid white man, Mr Kambwili has shown maturity by apologizing to the head of state.

“Despite all the things Hichilema said about Guy Scot, he has never apologized to him or the Zambian people for insulting our collective intelligence by saying Zambians don’t have the capacity to manage their own affairs,” he said. – Daily Nation