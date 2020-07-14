President Edgar Lungu has made changes at Permanent Secretary level with immediate effect.

The Head of State has transferred Mr Stardy Mwale from the Ministry of Defense to Cabinet Office where he will be in charge of the remuneration division.

Luapula Province permanent secretary Dr Felix Phiri moves to Ministry of Defence in the same capacity.

President Lungu has also transferred Remuneration Division Permanent Secretary Kashell Mwenya to the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

Further, President Lungy has transferred Ministry of Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Mr Charles Mushota to Luapula Province.

The transfers are with immediate effect.