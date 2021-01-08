President Lungu upset by the level of bureaucracy in releasing funds for road projects

President Edgar Lungu has expressed worry at the levels of bureaucracy involved before releasing funds for some road projects by some ministries.

The concerns were brought to the fore when President Lungu inspected roads in Chililabombwe’s Kamenza Township where he wondered why some officers were still holding on to the money despite the release of funds being authorised.

The Head of State said it was difficult to explain certain levels of lack of development in some parts of the country because someone is delaying the release of funds.

He added that he will physically be pointing at those who are not doing the right thing to ensure that works on some road projects are expedited or kick-started.

“You can’t explain certain lack of development. You need to ensure that the roads are worked on,” he said.

The President, who cited the delays of works on the road leading to senior chief Chiwala through Zambezi Portland wondered why only appending a simple signature on paper to allow the private sector commence the works could take a very long time.

And Minister of Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale told the Head of State that K30 million has been released to commence works on the roads totaling 20 kilometres in Chililabombwe district.

Mr. Mwale said the 20 kilometres in Chililabombwe is part of the 80 kilometre road project to be undertaken in Ndola, Chililabombwe, Luanshya and Kalulushi under the Copperbelt 400 road project.

He said the Chilanga-Chiwala road has been partially done under the Poly-Technology road project adding that the remaining part will be attended to.

“Now that we have received some money, we are ready to start the project. The project is about 80 kilometres, 20 kilometres will start here in Chililabombwe,” Mr. Mwale said.

And Chililabombwe Member of Parliament, Richard Musukwa told the President that the area has already been mapped.

“We have mapped the areas and we think with the latest technology, we should be able to do it in this rain season,” Mr. Musukwa said.

Earlier, Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF) chairman, Nathan Chanda expressed disappointment at the way some road projects have been handled in the province.

Mr. Chanda said the kind of bureaucracy exhibited shows no respect to the Head of State and has since called on the ministers responsible to do the right thing and ensure the pending road projects in the province start.