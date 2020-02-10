President Edgar Lungu has called for an end to violent campaigns in Chilubi and other areas where by elections will take place on 13th February 2020.

The Head of State urged the PF not to emulate the UPND in perpetrating violence but ensure that the campaigns are peaceful especially in their strongholds.

President Lungu said all participating political parties must embrace peace which is key ingredient to developing the nation.

Addressing the electorate at Matipa in Chilubi Mainland, the President promised to bring development to Chilubi if they vote for PF Candidate Mulenga Fube.

He said the UPND and the NDC do not have the money to be able to deliver the development they are promising the people of Chilubi.

President Lungu emphasised that he and his Ministers are the only ones that have the money to deliver development such as roads, schools and health facilities in Chilubi.

And speaking when he called on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking people at his palace, President Lungu urged the traditional Leader to help him resolve the wrangles involving the Lunda and Luvale people in Zambezi District of North Western Province.

He asked Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to engage his Colleagues, the Litunga, Gawa Undi and Mpezeni and together see how they can help bring peace between the two tribal groupings.

President Lungu has expressed worry that if left unattended to, the situation risks degenerating into civil unrest as there are already disturbing reports of fighting in the area.

He said the Lunda-Luvale conflict is escalating and should not be left to government alone hence the need for traditional leadership to intervene.