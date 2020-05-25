PRESIDENT LUNGU URGES THOSE IN POSSESION OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS TO SURRENDER THEM TO THE STATE BEFORE THE ARMS AMNESTY COMES TO AN END OR FACE THE LAW!

….in Zambia’s quest to contribute towards eradicating the gun culture in Africa

STATE HOUSE- – – – SUNDAY, May 24th 2020

President Lungu has urged those in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to the state.

The President says in doing so, they will be contributing to the eradication of the gun culture thereby promoting peace.

“As a country we have been implementing an arms amnesty initiative since 2011 which is also in line with the African Union Initiative to silence the guns by 2020.

Let me therefore urge those still in possession of illegal fire arms to surrender them to the state. In doing so you will be contributing to the eradication of the gun culture thereby promoting peace in our country.” Said President Lungu.

He said anyone who will be found in possession of illegal fire arms after the amnesty will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Once this amnesty ends anyone found in possession of illegal fire arms will be sternly dealt with under our existing laws.” He added.

The amnesty comes to an end on June 30th 2020.

President Lungu was speaking during his National Address on Africa Freedom day’s eve.

This year’s commemorations fall under the theme “Silencing the guns, creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development.”

Meanwhile the Head of State has called on Zambians to guard against tribalism, corruption, child marriages and violation of human rights.

“We must also guard against emerging threats such as terrorism, cyber-crimes money laundering and illicit financial flows. These and other vices can sabotage our efforts to build a strong and resilient economy.” He emphasised.