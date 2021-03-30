ECL VERIFIES G12 SCHOOL CERTIFICATE, ECZ CONFIRMS IT IS VALID

By: Peter Chola Mwanalesa

President Edgar Lungu has verified his Grade 12 Certificate at Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ).

The Head of State said he was happy with the record keeping by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

President Lungu has since urged all aspiring candidates to verify their Grade 12 Certificates with the ECZ.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) guided that all aspiring candidates will be required to have their grade twelve certificates or equivalent as validated by the Examinations Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

ECZ further stated that qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diplomas, or university degrees are not equivalent to a grade twelve certificate and will not be separately accepted without a grade twelve certificate.

ECZ further indicated that aspiring candidates should ensure they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificates which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on the Nomination day.

Speaking when President Lungu visited Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) today, Examinations Council of Zambia Director Michael Chilala confirmed that the Head of State has a valid document verified by his institution.

Dr. Chilala said the decision by President Lungu to personally visit ECZ at Longacres in Lusaka is a sign of humility as others would have simply sent the documents through other means.

He said several ECZ Service Centres have been opened across the country to offer all Council Services such as Verification of results, Replacement of lost/damaged certificates, Equating of foreign qualifications to the local standard, Accumulation of GCE Certificates and Combination of G9 Results among other services

ECZ HAS OPENED SERVICE CENTRES IN PROVINCIAL TOWNS

You can access verification services and other services from the following Service Centres:

Lusaka, Kitwe, Mpika, Kasama, Mongu, Chipata, Livingstone, Solwezi and Mansa.

Note: All Council Services can be accessed from these Service Centres. Therefore, individuals are advised not to travel to Lusaka to access services.

Locations:

LUSAKA SERVICE CENTRE

Plot 10934, Msuzi Road

P.O. Box 50432

Woodlands,

Lusaka

Contact No.: +260 211 264091

CHIPATA SERVICE CENTRE

Provincial Resource Centre (PRC)

Hillside High School Premises

Along Umodzi Highway,

Chipata

Contact No.:+260 974 815 551

+260 764 273 290

MONGU SERVICE CENTRE

House No. 43A

Independence Avenue

P.O. Box 910202, Mongu

Contact No.: +260 973 597 776, +260 960 597 776, +260 953 597 779

LIVINGSTONE SERVICE CENTRE

District Education Board Secretary (DEBS)

Next to the High Court of Zambia

Along Akapelwa Street

Livingstone

Contact No.: +260 963 707 007, +260 777 077 618

KITWE SERVICE CENTRE

Plot No. 6508, Four C Road, o Jambo Drive,

Riverside

P.O. Box 21075,

Kitwe

Contact No.: +260 955 491615, +260 961 491615

MPIKA SERVICE CENTRE

Farmers Training Centre (FTC)

Along Mpika Chinsali Road

P.O. Box 450271,

Mpika

Contact No.: +260 950 222 445, +260 960 428486,

+260 976 699 058

KASAMA SERVICE CENTRE

Ituna Secondary School

Opposite Kasama Radio Station

Along Kasama-Mungwi Road

Kasama

Contact No.: +260 794 692 393, +260 973 166 942

SOLWEZI SERVICE CENTRE

Provincial Education Office

Off Independence Avenue, along Mushindamo Street,

Solwezi

Contact: +26 0954 701 933,

+260 962 159 433,

+260 973 573 301

MANSA SERVICE CENTRE

Provincial Resource Centre

Mutende Day Secondary School

Along Mansa-Samfya Road

Mansa,

Contacts: +260 776 315 727, +260 950 578 910