ECL VERIFIES G12 SCHOOL CERTIFICATE, ECZ CONFIRMS IT IS VALID
By: Peter Chola Mwanalesa
President Edgar Lungu has verified his Grade 12 Certificate at Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ).
The Head of State said he was happy with the record keeping by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).
President Lungu has since urged all aspiring candidates to verify their Grade 12 Certificates with the ECZ.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) guided that all aspiring candidates will be required to have their grade twelve certificates or equivalent as validated by the Examinations Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.
ECZ further stated that qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diplomas, or university degrees are not equivalent to a grade twelve certificate and will not be separately accepted without a grade twelve certificate.
ECZ further indicated that aspiring candidates should ensure they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificates which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on the Nomination day.
Speaking when President Lungu visited Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) today, Examinations Council of Zambia Director Michael Chilala confirmed that the Head of State has a valid document verified by his institution.
Dr. Chilala said the decision by President Lungu to personally visit ECZ at Longacres in Lusaka is a sign of humility as others would have simply sent the documents through other means.
He said several ECZ Service Centres have been opened across the country to offer all Council Services such as Verification of results, Replacement of lost/damaged certificates, Equating of foreign qualifications to the local standard, Accumulation of GCE Certificates and Combination of G9 Results among other services
ECZ HAS OPENED SERVICE CENTRES IN PROVINCIAL TOWNS
You can access verification services and other services from the following Service Centres:
Lusaka, Kitwe, Mpika, Kasama, Mongu, Chipata, Livingstone, Solwezi and Mansa.
Note: All Council Services can be accessed from these Service Centres. Therefore, individuals are advised not to travel to Lusaka to access services.
Locations:
LUSAKA SERVICE CENTRE
Plot 10934, Msuzi Road
P.O. Box 50432
Woodlands,
Lusaka
Contact No.: +260 211 264091
CHIPATA SERVICE CENTRE
Provincial Resource Centre (PRC)
Hillside High School Premises
Along Umodzi Highway,
Chipata
Contact No.:+260 974 815 551
+260 764 273 290
MONGU SERVICE CENTRE
House No. 43A
Independence Avenue
P.O. Box 910202, Mongu
Contact No.: +260 973 597 776, +260 960 597 776, +260 953 597 779
LIVINGSTONE SERVICE CENTRE
District Education Board Secretary (DEBS)
Next to the High Court of Zambia
Along Akapelwa Street
Livingstone
Contact No.: +260 963 707 007, +260 777 077 618
KITWE SERVICE CENTRE
Plot No. 6508, Four C Road, o Jambo Drive,
Riverside
P.O. Box 21075,
Kitwe
Contact No.: +260 955 491615, +260 961 491615
MPIKA SERVICE CENTRE
Farmers Training Centre (FTC)
Along Mpika Chinsali Road
P.O. Box 450271,
Mpika
Contact No.: +260 950 222 445, +260 960 428486,
+260 976 699 058
KASAMA SERVICE CENTRE
Ituna Secondary School
Opposite Kasama Radio Station
Along Kasama-Mungwi Road
Kasama
Contact No.: +260 794 692 393, +260 973 166 942
SOLWEZI SERVICE CENTRE
Provincial Education Office
Off Independence Avenue, along Mushindamo Street,
Solwezi
Contact: +26 0954 701 933,
+260 962 159 433,
+260 973 573 301
MANSA SERVICE CENTRE
Provincial Resource Centre
Mutende Day Secondary School
Along Mansa-Samfya Road
Mansa,
Contacts: +260 776 315 727, +260 950 578 910