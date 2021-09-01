PRESIDENT LUNGU WANTS HIS BENEFITS FOR TWO TERMS
Former President Lungu has u-turned and now claims that he served for two terms and not one as he was saying when seeking for a 3rd term which he lost to HH.
Concourt ruled that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu only served for one term but after losing, the president says he served for 2 full terms and wants all his money.
Lets see how concourt will handle this
The court can’t contradict itself because it risks losing its own credibility if at all it has any.
Mambala Lungu should just shish for now.
It’s because of him that many of our Zambian people can’t afford basic needs today.
The fact that he contested in the last election proves that he felt and was convinced that he served one term only. So he get s paid for one term only finished.
Foolish and stupidity at its highest level. The devil thought he was clever by going for third term where the incompetent court ruled in his favour. Wicked people and criminals always fall in their traps.
PEOPLE ARE SAYING HE SERVED FOR ONE TERM BUT EVEN THAT ONE TERM WAS PETITIONED AND HE MADE SURE THAT THE PETITION WAS NOT HEARD BECAUSE HE KNEW THAT HE STOLE THE VOTES. SO IF THE CONCOURT SAID THAT HE SERVED ONE TERM, THAT VERY TERM IS QUESTIONABLE. IN ANY CASE, IT CAN NOT BE PAID BY THE SAME PERSON WHO PETITIONED HIM.
Zambia has now become Lung’s playground. Those that the Gods sincerely wish to punish, they first make them confused.
Where has he said that he has served 2 terms?