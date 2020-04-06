Covid 19 pauses a grave risk to public health because it can flare up in the shortest space of time – Health Minister

Smart Eagles Reporter.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says President Lungu wants the nation to understand the importance of not slackening in the fight against Covid 19 just because no new cases have been recorded in the last 4 days .

Dr. Chilufya said the downward trend is encouraging but not a passport for anyone in the nation to throw caution to the wind and begin breaking the laid down guidelines such as strict social distancing, maintaining high levels of hygiene and wearing masks as much as possible when in public.

He said the virus pauses a grave threat in public health because it has the potential to flare up in the shortest period of time.

“We need to ensure unity of purpose. We need to adhere to the guidelines as announced in President Lungu’s address to the nation. We need to ensure civic responsibility. We need decipline at personal and collective level. We need to ensure that we act in solidarity with our neighbours, our family members and ensure that for the prescribed period of time, we stick to the guidelines,” he said.

He stated that the war that the world is fighting against Covid 19 is ferocious but was quick to indicate that it is not insurmountable and only requires concerted effort to overcome it.

He took time to reiterate the measures that the Head of State, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had announced in his address to the nation.

“Stay home. There is no need for non essential travel within or outside the County. Measures have been put in place even at our work places for non essential workers not to be working,” he emphasised.

“Wash your hands and limit the possibility of you contaminating or introducing into the respiratory system, droplets that carry Covid. Clean the environment. Let us maintain high levels of personal and environmental hygiene. We know that droplets will carry the Covid 19 which you may inhale or touch on surfaces and you introduce them into your respiratory system,” cautioned.

“Let us cook the food we eat thoroughly and let us ensure on social distancing. Let us have the discipline to maintain the one meter minimum distancing. This is very fundamental. Let us avoid public gatherings because this will be a recipe for human to human transmission,” he added.

Dr. Chilufya said this at his briefing to the press, on the status of Covid 19, at Ndeke House this afternoon.

Aside the fact that no new cases have been recorded in the last 4 days, he also announced that 2 more patients have been discharged in the last 24 hrs bringing the number of recoveries to 5.