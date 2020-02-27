President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt with by the law.

The President says government is governing well in the matter, by providing leadership as regards to addressing the gassing and instant mob justice.

The head of state adds that the law will not spare anyone found wanting regardless of whether they are politicians, religious men or of any high standing in society.

President Lungu was speaking at State House in Lusaka when he met the European Union diplomats to discuss issues of common interest.

And President Lungu assured the EU delegation that he will address the nation concerning the gassing and the instant justice mob at an appropriate time.

He said he is aware that there are people that are eagerly waiting to hear from him despite the timely updates being made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo.

And President has stated that there is transparency in the investigations and nothing is being hidden as the Minister of Home affairs has given sufficient information.

And European Union Head of Delegation to Zambia, Ambassador Jacek Jankowski, indicates that the EU will continue to strengthen its relations with member states such as Zambia through various collaborations.

Mr Jankowski said the EU and Zambia including other member states have continued to enjoy a long standing, and close collaboration in security trade investment, agriculture energy, social protection and good governance among others.

He further indicated that the Union will continue to maintain high levels of partnership with Zambia in achieving the 2030 agenda.

Mr Jankowski revealed that the EU’s total investment in Zambia is currently at 1.3 billion euros and that the Union will this year celebrate its 45 years presence in Zambia.