By DARIUS CHOONYA

President Edgar Lungu says he will not condone any form of violence regardless of political affiliation.

The President says he will ensure that perpetrators of violence are arrested and those found guilty are jailed.

He has called for transparency, respect for one another, co-operation and mutual understanding by all political players in the 2021 general elections.

President Lungu said this when he handed over 25 fuel tankers to the youths with each costing K 2.8 million as part of the youth empowerment programme during the Commemorations of Youth Day whose theme is; Enhancing National Development through sustainable Youth Partnerships.

And one of the beneficiaries of the fuel tankers Hector Mulindwa thanked the President for the gesture saying it will help a lot of youths to become self-employed.