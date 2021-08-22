Senior Chief Puta of the Bwile people of Chienge District in Luapula Province says outgoing President Edgar Lungu was a careless man.

Chief Puta says Lungu didn’t have people’s interest at heart.

The traditional leader believes the way outgoing President Lungu ran the country was not the best for the citizens.

Apparently, Lungu stands blamed for having allegedly failed to tame corruption within his administration.

According to critics, during his tenure, Lungu presided over a dying economy with lawlessness being an order for the day.

PF cadres allegedly usurped the power of the police and committed bad acts in Lungu’s full