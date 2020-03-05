P
By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.
Let’s be very clear: The current, reignited debate about whether or not President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 general election is not about Edgar Lungu the person. This is about protecting the character and integrity of our constitution.
One may now begin to get a good sense of why PRESIDENT Lungu and the PF were in a hurry to sign the 2016 Constitution amendment bill into law…They knew he would irregularly benefit from it.
Mr. Lungu’s initial Presidential bid and subsequent election to office was held under the 1996 constitution.
President EDGAR Lungu was initially elected in 2015 line with articles 35 (2) and 38 (1) of the 1996 constitution.
His first tenure of office was fully served as per foregoing articles. There is NO question about this.
Article 106 (3) of the 2016 constitution further gives credence to the spirit of articles 35(2) and 38(1). The spirit of article 106(3), in my view, is dispel any doubts about past or historical presidential tenures which may not meet the criterion set out in Article 106(1).
But Article 106(2) clarifies the issue of tenure by defining holding office as “having been sworn into office and ending at the start of the next general election.”
Those of our colleagues in the PF saying H.E. President Lungu qualifies to contest the 2021 general election are solely relying on a single Article, being 106 (1).
Personally, I feel the Concourt erred by ignoring Two (2) facts:
1. That President Lungu was elected under the 1996 constitution as per articles 35(2) and 38(1)
2. By failing to correctly interpret Articles 106(2) and (3), as well as not having delved into the spirit of these two sections under 106.
For me, President Lungu will be committing a heinous crime against Zambians if he decides to run for what would be a 3rd term
Tute Ngulu is right and wrong!
He is right to observe that Concourt is creating too many Lacunas because of what he says “not shooting straight!” In other words, it’s not that Constitution which is the problem but the incompetence of those who are supposed to interpret the Law. This is the same manner they misled PF to think ECL is eligible to stand when they left the matter hanging the same way they left the matter of Ministers paying back our money where the matter needed to be referred back to the same Court for determination. Does that demonstrate competence or compromise at this court?
Where Tute Ngulu is wrong is to suggest to amend the Constitution to make up for the Concourt’s Lacunas. That is equally as dangerous! We’ll be running away from addressing the root cause of the problem which is the Competence of the persons presiding over the affairs of what is supposed to be an honourable institution! The best is to dissolve the current Concourt and reconstitute it with more experienced and more competent officers who will ” shoot straight!” The poor performance of the Concourt vindicates the learned Constitutional Lawyer SC who raised very important preliminary issues about the qualifications and experience of most appointed officers. Instead of listening to wise counsel, the powers that be chose to close the Post Newspapers for raising The Yellow and Red Cards on the candidates.
Advice to Tute Ngulu is to step down from the partisan pedestal he wants this issue addressed from. The motion to impeach the Speaker is Parliament’s Constitutional mandate following the breaches highlighted by the court. The Speaker acted as Lawmaker and Judge at the same time which is wrong in a Democracy! The Doctrine of Separation of Powers is what was breached in the nullification of CK’s seat!
The Constitution ceases to be sacred if we want to be changing it anyhow!
No third term!
We can’t have someone ruling beyond 10 years! That’s a recipe for anarchy! As things stand, Chagwa has failed to grow the economy! Too much uncertainty in the economy! We have to revise our budgets and business plans everyday due to the unstable currency!
Kuyabebele!