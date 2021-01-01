PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2026 – MUNDUBILE
Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament who is also the Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has disclosed that the Ruling Patriotic Front will again allow President Lungu to run for a 4th term in 2026 should he win the August 11 Elections.
Addressing PF Senior Members at PF Secretariat last evening, Mr Mundubile also told ruling party supporters not to fear of losing the August 11 general elections as the party leadership has put everything in place in order to win the elections with a landslide.
“We have already ordered 21 helicopters for campaigns. Watch the space, UPND will lose by a wide margin.”, he said. Mr Mundubile said the 2021 presidential elections will also be the bench mark to determine whether President Lungu has been given mandate to seek a 4th mandate to govern the people of Zambia. “Our main focus now is just to ensure we have enough MPs from 2011 to 2026 to enable us change the constitution to allow president Lungu to ran for the fourth term or rule for 7 years”.
The Government Chief added the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is aiming at winning the 2021 presidential election by one million votes over its main rival UPND
-Zambian Accurate Information
Intentions of failed evil Bill 10 now coming out from their achictects’ rotten mouth and mind- The case of mundubile.
THIS IS A PURE WORSHIP OF LUNGU WHO HAS NOT ONLY BRAIN WASHED MUNDUBILE BUT ALSO WHITE WASHED PF CADRES TOO.
IS ZAMBIA NOW A DICTATORSHIP AS I SAW IT ON BBC AFRICA NEWS?
What value is president Edgar Lungu going to bring to Zambia? He has destroyed the the economy, the rule of Iaw has deteriorated and people are suffering. PF behave as those they belong to a monarchy where the ruler who is the King or the Queen is by inheritance and imposed on people.
Going by the happenings in Zambia under the poor leadership of Mr. Edgar Lungu and given a level playing ground and free and fair election the current PF president can not manage to get even 30% of the votes in 2021. PF government’s fear of losing elections has caused them to militarize the police and paralyze democracy. Any person offering constructive criticism to PF misrule is an enemy of the PF and thuggish rule is what PF knows better.
Zambia’s economy and governance was far much better under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy government than it is today under a rooten corrupt regime of criminals and murderers who want to cling to power by all means.
This man is useless and dull who can’t read what the constitution say ,, that’s why we see pf mps who are very dull.
The one million Mundubile is boasting about is the number of fraudulent voters they have registered mostly of foreigners and children, and the voter suppression excersise in UPND strongholds.
The one million will not materialize. It
has the same outcome like the bill 10 MPs who were bought. They never showed up on the material day inspite of your boasting that you had the numbers.
The Psalmist says, why do the nations conspire and the people plot in vain? But the one who rules in heaven laughs. The Lord scoffs at them. Then in anger he rebukes them, terrifying them with his fiery furry.
Nowander our country can’t progress with such Lawyers .Lawyers who see a fellow lawyer Nsama dying in that state and celebrate ,instead if standing up for justice he want to change the law if the land suit him.Are we happy with how you are killing innocent souls ?It really pains .A lawyer should be someone who can stand up for the wrong and correct it when citizen are wong or when the constitution is abrogated.Not a lawyer who becomes happy to twist the law to suit him .Nowander our courts judgements are questionable sometime when the constitution is interpreted .Upright Lawyer like Sangwa are few in our country..The people who trust others to lead them .One can not feel ashamed as a bill ten advocate failing and latter comes to say we shall change the constitution for someone to continue for 24years sure .What has this Lawyer drunk for and called our chief whip completely out of mind of upright lawyer..I trusted him and I saw him to be humble upright but now with this I don’t know
LUNGU IS NOT ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2021. WHAT MUNDUBILE AND HIS GANG OF THIEVES IN PF ARE DOING IS REPEATEDLY NAMING FALSEHOOD AS TRUTH IN DESPERATE HOPE THAT LIES WILL FINALLY TRANSFORM INTO TRUTH. MUNDUBILE IS FIGHTING A LOSING BATTLE, NO NEED TO OVER EMPHASIZE IT.