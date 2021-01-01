PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2026 – MUNDUBILE

Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament who is also the Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has disclosed that the Ruling Patriotic Front will again allow President Lungu to run for a 4th term in 2026 should he win the August 11 Elections.

Addressing PF Senior Members at PF Secretariat last evening, Mr Mundubile also told ruling party supporters not to fear of losing the August 11 general elections as the party leadership has put everything in place in order to win the elections with a landslide.

“We have already ordered 21 helicopters for campaigns. Watch the space, UPND will lose by a wide margin.”, he said. Mr Mundubile said the 2021 presidential elections will also be the bench mark to determine whether President Lungu has been given mandate to seek a 4th mandate to govern the people of Zambia. “Our main focus now is just to ensure we have enough MPs from 2011 to 2026 to enable us change the constitution to allow president Lungu to ran for the fourth term or rule for 7 years”.

The Government Chief added the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is aiming at winning the 2021 presidential election by one million votes over its main rival UPND

-Zambian Accurate Information