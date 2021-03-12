By Smart Eagles

PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL BE ON THE BALLOT,PF.

… as PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says the party will defend President Edgar Lungu from disgruntled people

The ruling Patriotic Front in Lusaka says it has no regret whatsover on the issue of defending President Edgar Lungu from malicious and frustrated individuals who are making weired claims that he is not eligible to stand.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says the party has stated before that the highest court of the land interpreted the law accordingly and declared that President Lungu is eligible to stand.

He said in a statement today “We know very well that people like John Sangwa who claims to be a renowned lawayer and a few individuals have formed a cartel to try by whatever means possible to drag President Lungu in the mud and try to paint him black in the eyes of Zambians when the Constitution was clear that he was eligible to stand.

“We want to state clearly here that we will defend the Presidency and President Lungu from disgruntled individuals like Sangwa,” he says.

“They are trying to set a bad precedence by deliberately attempting to misinterprete the law for their selfish interests.

Sangwa and some political party leader have been attempting to influence the minds of people into falsely believing that President Lungu was not eligible to stand in 2021,”.

Mr Kamba says all those who claim to be pundits of the law must stop these ridiculous claims that President Lungu is going for a third term and that he is not eligible to stand in 2021.

He says this issue was sorted and settled by the courts of law and the party is has moved on as it campaigns for President Lungu to be re-elected in August.

Mr Kamba says these people who are claiming that President Lungu is not eligible to stand are just trying to bring unnecessary debate and confusion because the highest courts of the land, the Constitutional Court interpreted the law accordingly and cleared President Lungu that he only served one term.

He says the 2021 bid is the second term for President Lungu and not the third term as maliciously claimed by some haters.

“Zambians know very well that in December 2018, the Constitutional Court passed judgement and it was very clear that the first Presidential tenure of President Lungu was from 25th January 2015 to 13th September 2016 and did not constitute a full term of office,” Mr Kamba says.

He also says the Constitutional Court also relied on articles 106 sub-article one and article 106 sub-article six of the 2016 Constitution and further dismissed arguments by interested parties that President Lungu is not eligible for elections as President.

He says given the background, the party we wonder why some of these so-called lecturers of law are trying to mislead the nation.

“We warn them to stop issuing incorrect statements because they are embarrassing themselves and we will not take them kindly as the PF. The law has provisions that will allow us to take action against them,” he says.