By Smart Eagles

CHONGWE member of parliament Japhen Mwakalombe says President Edgar Lungu should be assured and guaranteed of 100 percent vote from Chongwe owing to the massive development under his reign.

Mwakalombe who is also Copperbelt Provincial Minister has observed that the development in many areas of the district has left the opposition with no campaign message to convince people to vote otherwise.

“Unless you are just bad hearted not to appreciate and see the kind of development Chongwe has seen under the leadership of President Lungu,” Mwakalombe has observed.

He says Chongwe has seen massive road infrastructure and that the perpetual water challenges every September is now a thing of the past following the drilling of 8 industrial boreholes with an additional 27 kilometers connection of piped water to the district, all courtesy of the hard working head of state.

He says he therefore sees no reason why Chongwe will not give 100 percent vote to the Patriotic Front and President Lungu.

“No matter how much they scandalize us and call us all sorts of names, we will not be distracted to work hard to empower and bring development to our people” he says.

He has further assured to continue with his empowerment programs which has seen the lives of women and the youth improved and thanked President Lungu for making Chongwe one of the highest beneficiary of various empowerment initiatives.

Mwakalombe was speaking yesterday in Chongwe during a mobilization and empowerment meeting by the Patriotic Front Lusaka province youth leadership led by PF Lusaka province youth Chairman Daniel Kalembe.