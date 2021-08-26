Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has maintained that Party President and former Republican President Edgar Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026. Mr. Mwila said that Mr. Lungu has already made it clear that he is not standing but wants to ensure the PF is rebranded ahead of the next general election.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Mwila explained that this is why Mr. Lungu and himself are working at ensuring that there is a smooth transition and new leadership of the former ruling party as quickly as possible.

Mr. Mwila who has also ruled out continuing as PF Secretary-General, said both him and Mr. Lungu do not want to abandon the party they worked hard for.

He disclosed that to this effect there will be a Central Committee meeting tomorrow, where the issue of a smooth transition of leadership in the PF will be discussed.