PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL RESPECT WILL OF THE PEOPLE

LUSAKA, (Thursday, 17th September, 2020)

His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia will not go against the decision of the Zambian people in next year’s presidential elections.

President Lungu has, therefore, found it disturbing that some sections of the media decided to misquote him when he held public rallies in Kasama.

The President did not say “I’ll remain President…Whether Zambians like it or not ” as one tabloid newspaper has imputed in their edition of today.

The President, instead, stated that he is President whether his opponents like it or not, and that if anything happened to him his Constitutional successor is her Honour the Vice President, Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

President Lungu is a democrat who respects the will of the people.

The President, therefore, urges all journalists to strictly adhere to their professional ethics because not doing so could plunge the country into chaos.

“Journalists should report factually and not misinterpret or misinform the public to suit their agenda. Such reporting will not differentiate them from social media communicators,” the President said.

Issued By:

Isaac Chipampe

(SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS )