

Chief Hamaundu of Pemba district of Southern Province says President Lungu will emerge victorious in the fourth coming General Election for 2021.



And Chief Hamaundu says he will continue working closely with the government of the day. Speaking via Smart Eagles live streaming on Facebook , Chief Hamaundu said he is convinced beyond doubt that President Lungu will bounce back in power because of the many developmental projects the government is implementing across the country.

The Southern Province based Chief said Pemba district has enjoyed unprecedented infrastructure development under President Lungu’s tenure.



He further stated that President Lungu’s good governance record has led to the construction of two health facilities in Pemba district. Chief Hamaundu alleged that Pemba district has not received any form of support from the opposition who criticize the Head of State.