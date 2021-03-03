PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL WIN WITH OVER 70 PERCENT OF THE VOTES COME AUGUST 12-MUMBI PHIRI

Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has said that it is a waste of time talking about President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 general elections.

Mrs. Phiri charged that those that have been bringing up this issue were just politicking as the courts have already cleared this issue.

Speaking when she featured on Pan African radio’s ‘People’s Debate’ program, Mrs. Phiri said the party has already resolved that President Edgar Lungu will be the party’s sole presidential candidate in the August 12 elections because he is an easy commodity to sale.

She explained that President Lungu has won the hearts of many Zambians across the country as he has proved that he is a humble leader who cares for people.

The PF Deputy Secretary General also stated that it will be very easy to market President Lungu due to the unprecedented development the PF government has implemented under his leadership within a short period of time.

Mrs. Phiri said it is these developments that will see President Lungu win with over 70 percent of the votes come August 12, 2021.

And Mrs. Phiri stated that for the first time in the history of Zambia, President Lungu is the only head of state who cut his salary by 20 percent to give to the vulnerable.

“He has the right to get that money and give it to his relatives or children to spend it however they want,” Mrs. Phiri said.

She explained that she was shocked when she traveled to Western province with President Lungu to learn that the head of state used his personal salary to build fish ponds for the people who were called ‘Linyungandambo” in order empower them.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Phiri said the party has not stopped anyone from challenging President Lungu at the fourth coming General Conference as long as they are members of the party and qualify.

“We have not stopped anyone to challenge President Lungu but we have rules that are supposed to be followed,” she said.

And Mrs. Phiri stated that the party is more than ready to welcome back former Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili if he decides to go back to PF.

“Now, if Hon. Kambwili even at 12 hours today said he is coming back to the PF; he is more than welcome because that is what we have been preaching, ” Mrs. said.

She explained that Hon. Kambwili is one of the founder members of the party who will be welcomed in the same manner Hon. Mwenya Musenge and Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have been received.

And the PF Deputy SG said it was unfortunate that the former PF Secretary General Mrs. Bridget Atanga is again at the centre of wrangles in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“This is the same woman who nearly brought blood shed in PF when President Michael Sata died,” she said.

Mrs. Phiri said it is unfortunate that the country can have a woman who is always finding herself on the wrong side of things.

