President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of Goodwill and quick recovery to Information Minister Dora Siliya after she tested positive to COVID-19.

In a message sent to Siliya, the President described her as a champion against Covid-19.

President Lungu has also described Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson as a patriotic citizen who loves her Country by continuing to send message of precaution against the corona virus.

The President has wished Siliya Gods blessings as she stays in self isolation and hopes to see her soon in cabinet.

This is according to a statement sent by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Siliya has tested Positive for Covid 19 and is currently in isolation from where she shared her status with the nation.