Patriotic Front, (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Kebby Mbewe has commended Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district for working with government to develop the lives of people in his territory.

Byta FMs MacDonald Mayaba reports from Dundumwezi that Mbewe says Chikanta is an example of good traditional leadership and government relations to foster development beyond partisan politics.

Mbewe said this at Chikanta Palace Friday morning when he handed over 500 Bicycles on behalf of President Edgar Lungu to headmen in the chiefdom.

He explains that President Lungu appreciates the role of headmen in governing communities, smaller units that form a country — hence the need to ease movements in their operations.

Chikanta Chiefdom is home to Dundumwezi constituency, the electoral boundary that made headlines in the 2016 elections after massively voting for the opposition.

But Mbewe says he is happy that the region has embraced the ruling party due to the development taking place there.

Meanwhile, Chief Chikanta reiterated that traditional leaders are mandated by law to work with the government of the day for the development of the chiefdom regardless of who is in power.

He has also emphasised the importance of traditional leaders and proposes that government introduces a policy to empower headmen countrywide with bicycles every five years.

Chikanta, who is also Southern Province Council of Chiefs Chairperson, says he is proud to be the first chiefdom in the region to receive bicycles from President Lungu.