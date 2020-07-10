PRESIDENT LUNGU’S APOLOGY IS FAKE, HE INTENDED TO DECEIVE THE NATION.

Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s apology over a mix up of road construction photos his media team purported to have been of the Mazabuka-Kafue road when infact they were cropped from that of a Nigerian page is very insincere and should not be accepted by any sound reasoning Zambian.

Firstly, the President is made aware of everything posted on his page so there is no excuse for ignorance on his part for the photos. If he claims ignorance of what is posted then we might as well assume that he is unaware of what goes on around, a case of his office being on auto pilot which is unacceptable since it’s the highest office in the land.

Secondly, it is not even a week that he passed through the same road enroute to Monze where he was booed as he went to commission houses for the Zambia prisons service so he is aware of its actual state and can tell easily from the photos whether it’s the same road or a different one.

Thirdly, the photos he later uploaded as being the correct ones are old and were posted by the Road Development Agency and his PF page Smart Eagles last month on the 3rd and 4th of June respectively so there is nothing new to post about since the state seems unchanged.

As it is Edgar Lungu and his colleagues are acting like an impotent man who publishes a photo of a known pregnant woman claiming it is his when not and later apologizes saying he made a mistake.

There is no way that photo of a Nigerian road would have found itself in the files of the presidential media team if not deliberately cropped and filed to purposely deceive the masses that the man is working and worth a vote again in 2021.

With many more photos from his page now being scrutinized and most found to be cropped from other sources, i agree Seer1 really took away his “Do As I Say” power to make the president and those around him not to reason well and i call upon the self styled prophet to reduce the dosage of confusion amongst the PF members.

Seer1 Bwesha Umutima🤣🤣.

