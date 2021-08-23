Fellow citizens,
Tomorrow the President-elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema will be sworn in as our seventh Republican President.
This is a momentous occasion for our country, and we all must be proud for letting the torch of our democracy to shine for the world to see.
We must all be happy that even after a highly contested election on August 12, it is the Zambian people who won; it is peace and unity that triumphed.
I’m personally proud that our transfer of power has been smooth; adding to our enduring legacy as a democratic country, which started with our founding president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, in 1991.
Zambia, tomorrow you welcome your new President and open a new chapter for the country, and my prayer is that this new chapter will be filled with hope and fulfill the aspirations of all citizens, building on the foundation we laid.
Tomorrow I leave office with a sense of pride – proud of the many achievements that my government scored in the past 10 years under the leadership of our President Michael Sata, and when I took over the reins.
Most of these achievements are cast in concrete and cannot be erased now or in the near future. Posterity will look at the infrastructure we have built across the country with gratitude. That is a legacy we leave with you.
Today I look back at our 10 years in office with satisfaction, our failures notwithstanding. Yes, there are things we could have done better, but I’m happy that in many aspects, we leave behind a better country.
And my heart is filled with a deep sense of gratitude to the Zambian people who entrusted us with the huge and honourable responsibility to administer the affairs of this country. I took this as a God-given mandate and He be the best and fairest judge.
My fellow citizens, thank you and God bless our great nation.
This country is not better than you found it as a matter of fact its us the people to state if you have done well or not
Sometimes it is better to keep quiet. This is all nonsense. Talking about infructure project as your basis of judging yourself that you faired well during your time in office is to take Zambians for fools. Do you think we dont know that it is through those infructure projects that ypu stole government money leading to impoverishing so many Zambians! And you are proudly saying yr success is cast in concrete! I beg to differ. Not your success is cast in those infrustructure projects no! What is cast in that concrete of PF infrustructure projects is PF corruption! These PF infrustructure projects are symbols of PF corruption, monuments symbolising entrenched corruption.
And we will make sure the story is told how PF impoverished Zambians using infructure projects that ended up making Zambians paupers. Stupid Idiots. No honour even in existing. Nobody wishes you well in yr future indivours. You better rot in prison. You gonna face the full weight of the power of the people you abused now that you are out of power. Sha! You thought you will b in power forever.
Not inspiring at all. Just leave us in peace and not to be heard of again.
Good bye, dream shutter.
Good Riddance.