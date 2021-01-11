PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FLIP FLOP ON PRONOUNCEMENTS,A PROOF OF LACK OF VISION AND DIRECTION~Nixon Chisenga

A few days ago ,while president Lungu visited the copper belt province,he made a decisive pronouncement,alleging that he would never fire anyone based on hearsays and pressure from the opposition who have no evidence whatsoever…..this emphasis really sent a cold chill down the spine of Dr Chitalu as he was a direct reference in the subject matter.

Many questions would be asked as to whether president Lungu understood the gravity of the syndicates his minister was entangled in and the repurcations there of.

To begin with,this is the minister who aided for the purchase of those ambulances whose market price is tagged at $50,000 instead he acquired them at $288000 each..

This is the same minister under whose tenure $6million dollars covid donations have gone missing at his ministry at the watchful eye of the defensive president.

This is the same minister alleged to have weaved himself in the supply deliberate purchase and supply of expired drugs and kits in health institutions countrywide exposing to danger the innocent lives of our people just for the love of kick backs.

At the back of all these atrocities,comes the head of state who distances oneself from firing such a person…………and sadly,while these syndicates are being unveiled,the said minister has continued to rise in wealth levels and investments…

All the confidence Zambians had in President Lungu is gone,realising that he has been in the business of defending criminals aligned to his government at the expense of the lives of our people.

While he’s firing them with reservations,the people of Zambia have sworn to fire him too come august 2021,for negligence and many reasons well known to him…..

Zambians want change come august this year

ZambiaForward!