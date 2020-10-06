Police Warn And Caution Ex-Kitwe DC Over Illegal Meeting

Former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has been warned and cautioned by police for holding an illegal meeting with three other people.

Mr Mpundu was summoned by Mindolo Police in Kitwe Monday afternoon, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed.

The said illegal meeting was held at Luyando community in Mindolo without a permit or notifying the police.

“Yes, I can confirm that police in Kitwe summoned Binwell Mpundu. He was summoned with three others. This is contrary to the public order act on public gatherings. So he has been warned and cautioned,” Mrs Katanga has said.

FLASHBACK:

6 July 2019

*”AM PRESIDENT LUNGU’S LOVED SON” SAYS BINWELL MPUNDU. THIS SHOULD DO FOR ALL OF YOU WHO WERE ASKING ME ABOUT BINWELL*

I have decided to say something to break my silence over the media story that has taken turns and twist with a view to correct the position on the matter and to stop other bad elements from maligning me as having said this and that.

I wish to state from th onset that am president Lungu’s loved political son and as a legitimate political son am very obedient to the instructions that my political father gives me.

Note that when i was appointed as DC for Kitwe, i was officially informed by word of mouth and in writting by his exellency the president and so when any other position will be made by the president regarding my position in the president’s government he will officially inform me as a son he loves.

I can therefore confirm that as things stand this remains a social media story not yet communicated to me officially.

Now what would be my view of the matter::

Note that am a civil servant who is transferable at the behest of the president and any such movement whether to a big city or a small district should not be viewed with ill intents.

And so being loyal son of the president i wish to state that i will serve and gladly serve with delegence anywhere am sent by my boss and so if the rumour is true i will go very urgently and serve the people of which ever area i will be sent to.

Those who have followed my journey through politics and now public service will know that my middle name is loyalty and therefore will not do or say anything that jeorperdises my virtue of loyalty.

I therefore wish to speak now to distance myself from anything that may have been said from yesterday as perporting to be my reaction to the rumoured transfer.

Am a true son of president lungu and i will serve him anywhere period.

Who says the people of kaputa or anywhere do not need my services.

So the speculations should end now and if you like or love me kindly support my position on the matter no matter how painful or dissapointing u may feel with this personal position.

Binwell Chansa Mpundu

Kitwe District commissioner.