By DARIUS CHOONYA

President Edgar Lungu says the adoption of his preferred 54 members of the Central Committee by the Party’s National Council is not dictatorial but constitutional in the Patriotic Front.

He says this is because the party Constitution gives him powers to provide leadership by selecting all members of the Committee, subject to approval by the National Council.

The President has since urged all Patriotic Front members to accept and defend the nominees in the name of true patriotism and loyalty to the Party.

Among the candidates that missed out from the President’s list includes Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Transport and Communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya.

In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Sampa says he has accepted the outcome of the results which he says gives him an opportunity to self-introspect.

Meanwhile, the President has retained Vice President Inonge Wina as a member of the committee and has also re-appointed Davies Mwila as the Party Secretary General.

Former UPND Spokesmen Charles Kakoma is among the new entrants into the PF Central Committee.

In reacting to the PF Conference, UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says his party has noted that the ruling party left out youths and women in the selection Process describing the process as selective.