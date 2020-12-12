PRESIDENT LUNGU’S RE-ELECTION LEGITIMACY AND THAT OF MINISTERS WHO ILLEGALLY STAYED IN OFFICE QUESTIONED

By Michael Kaluba & Tinkerbel Mwila

A senior citizen Emmanuel Mbambiko has questioned the legitimacy of the re-election of president Edgar Lungu and the ministers who unconstitutionally stayed in office ahead of the 2016 elections now that they have been declared to have illegally accrued benefits during the 3 months in question.

Mr. Mbambiko tells phoenix news that ordering individuals who unconstitutionally stayed in office to pay back money they illegally earned is insufficient as the office bearers accrued benefits including use of government resources to campaign which led to their re-election into office and the re-election of president Lungu.

Mr. Mbambiko has wondered what should happen to the position held by the head of state and those held by some serving ministers who remained in office unconstitutionally during campaigns and to interrogate further, to what extent their stay in office during that period impacted on their re-election.

He argues that the unconstitutional period in 2016 where ministers used government resources to campaign for their own re-election and that of President Edgar Lungu should deem them illegal office bearers who earned their positions with undue advantage.

Meanwhile, governance advisor Isaac mwanza says former ministers and deputies who illegally stayed in office when parliament adjourned in 2016 are capable of paying back the money as ordered by the constitutional court as already indicated by those who have shown willingness to pay.

Mr. Mwanza states that the matter of ministers having illegally stayed in office has dragged and ministers should have prepared well to refund the money than giving excuses now because they knew well that they were against the law.

This is in a matter where the constitutional court has ruled that cabinet ministers and deputy ministers who remained in office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016 to pay back salaries and allowances they received.

