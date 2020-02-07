Government has failed to implement President Edgar Lungu’s directive to cut salaries by between 10 and 20 percent to cushion the fuel and electricity hikes because the Attorney General is still looking at legal procedures.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti says in an interview with Diamond News that no high income earning public service worker has had his salary cut since President Lungu made the directive.

In December last year, President Lungu directed that his salary is cut buy 20 percent with immediate effect and that of other high income earning civil servants by between 10 and 20 percent.

This means that in January 2020, President Lungu’s salary and other high earning government workers should have been cut by monthend.

The directive by the President to have salary cuts however runs contrary to labour laws unless government workers volunteer to undertake the income reductions.

Dr Miti says as soon as the Attorney General finalises with legal procedures, his office will be able to implement the directive.