Michael Kaluba

The Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue -ZCID- has questioned President Edgar Lungu’s value for human life as he continues touring the nation, attracting huge crowds despite the continued rise in Covid 19 deaths in the country.

ZCID Board Chairperson Jackson Silavwe tells phoenix news that President Lungu should place value on human life and be at the fore of the incumbency to protect the lives of the Zambian people as opposed to endangering them.

Mr. Silavwe is of the view that the head of state is further gaining undue advantage over his political opponents as he continues to break covid-19 guidelines on public gatherings by using these inspections on developmental projects in various parts of the country to campaign.

He adds that opposition leaders will soon be compelled to meet people to conduct their own public campaigns and emulate president Lungu who is allegedly not providing leadership in this regard.

Recently, Vice President Inonge Wina indicated that president Lungu will continue undertaking trips to various parts of the country to monitor developmental projects despite the covid-19 pandemic because he is mandated to govern the country and cannot be stopped as he is doing so under strict adherence to the set public health guidelines.

PHOENIX NEWS