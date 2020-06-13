*No movement allowed

*All schools closed

*Alcohol sale suspended

*Church gatherings suspended

*Gathering of more than 2 people prohibited

*Non essential workers to remotely work from home

All the above will remain as such until further notice

“NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that His Excellency the President has declared a lockdown for the Greater Gaborone Zone as defined in the Schedule; with effect from 12th June, 2020 at midnight until further notice. On evidence submitted to His Excellency the President by the Director of Health Services, that the risks posed by COVID-19 have increased in the Greater Gaborone Zone, a lockdown is hereby declared for the Greater Gaborone Zone in accordance with regulation 5 (1) and (4) of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020. For the avoidance of doubt, and notwithstanding the lifting of restrictions by Government Notices issued by the Director of Health Services”, reads EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) REGULATIONS(Cap. 22:04 (Sub. Leg.)) as published in the Government Gazette dated 12 June 2020.