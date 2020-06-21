By Watch Reporter

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his Health Minister Obadia Moyo for corruption.

The decision comes after Obadiah appeared before the courts of law in Harare where he was also granted bail.

Moyo was arrested on Friday after the government came under pressure from the opposition and on social media over a scandal surrounding the procurement of coronavirus tests and equipment.

He faces corruption charges related to a $20m (£16m) contract awarded to a Hungary-registered firm, allegedly without going through proper processes.

The government has not commented.

Moyo is the second minister in Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet to face corruption charges