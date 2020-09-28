President Msoni expresses concerns on opposition fragmentation ahead of the 2021 elections. He urges for moderation of political ambition amongst his opposition colleagues to achieve regime change.
problem is Hunger which is looming in other parties who doesn’t have financial muscle like Fdd but if we can go in the likes of upnd
We do not need all these opposition parties esp those pro PF, it’s a joke