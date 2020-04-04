UPDATE: President Peter Mutharika has among other things announced the following measures:

-A pay cut for Minister and Deputy Ministers for funds to support the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The 10% pay cut will run for three months.

– The recruitment of 2 thousand health workers

– A hike in risk allowance of health personnel working during this period

– A fuel reduction to quell rising transport costs

– Postponment of formal meetings

– Reduction of human resources in work places.

– A hike in MEDF loans.

These measures come after an announcement of a fourth Covid-19 positive case in the country.

We have more reactions to follow.

