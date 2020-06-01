President Peter Mutharika went on the offensive on Monday afternoon in a bid for -reelection in the court sanctioned polls expected to take place this June.

Speaking at his home village of Goliati in Thyolo, Mutharika who had not been seen in public went hard on opposition candidates who took turns on him at Njamba in May.

Responding to remarks by former President Joyce Banda who now is in an alliance with the opposition, Mutharika said Joyce Banda and himself have personal issues.

Banda at the Njamba rally had remarked that Mutharika is a drunkard.

In his response, Mutharika said Joyce Banda was bitter because he stopped her from ‘exporting her prostitution to China’.

“I will tell you the genesis of her hatred,” said Mutharika to the crowd that gathered. “It was in China when we were switching ties from Taiwan to China. She did not know anything about it because Bingu did not fully trust her. We went to China to negotiate the deal. When the deal was finalised, Joyce Banda was involved. We all went to China. When we went to China, she wanted to occupy the room next to the President.”

Mutharika said that it was his decision to stop Banda occupy the room next to the President that got him on the wrong side of Banda.

“The room next to the President is occupied by his security detail. I told Banda that she could not occupy that room and she was angry. I told her that she should not export her prostitution from Lilongwe to China,” said Mutharika who was applauded by his supporters.

In a related development, Mutharika went guns blazing against opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera who demanded that Mutharika debate with him ahead of the polls.

“I cannot debate with Chakwera, he is not my size. If he wants to debate, he should debate with (Charles) Mchacha and the MP for this area, Masauko White. Those are his sizes, not me,” he said.