Human rights activist Laura Miti says President Levy Mwanawasa not completing his term to hand over a solid governance system to a solid successor took Zambia many steps backwards.

She says under President Edgar Lungu, Zambia has become directionless and unrecognisable.

“President Michael Sata’s death marked the end of leadership that had any sort of plan for Zambia.

“Lungu can only be compared to a random nephew who inherits a successful business, having never imagined himself heir. His lack of skill, drive & leadership skills destroy the business in quick time,” she says.

Mwanawasa, whose economic policies won the confidence of international donors died in 2008 and was replaced by Sata who later died in office in 2014.

Sata was replaced by Lungu after winning in a by-election to determine the successor. Lungu took oath of office in 2015 and assumed power, he is currently seeking a third term.