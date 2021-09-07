PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS 17 CABINET MINISTERS
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed 17 Cabinet Ministers in accordance with articles 116(1) , 117 empowers the President to appoint Cabinet and Provincial Ministers.
The appointed have since taken the Oath of office and Oath of allegiance being administered.
1. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, Kabompo MP,-Minister of Defence.
2. Jack Mwiimbu-Minister of Home Affairs
3. Stanley Kakubo- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
4. Peter Chibwe- Ministry of Energy
5. Mike Elton Mposha -Water Development
6. Sylvia Tembo Masebo- Minister of Health
7. Douglas Siakalima-Minister of Education
8 . Doreen Sefuke Mwamba- Minister of Community Development
9. Brenda Mwika Tambatamba MP- Minister of Labour and Social Security
10. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata MP-Lusaka Province
11. Elisha Matambo-Copperbelt Province
12. Cornelius Mweetwa-Southern Province
13. Elijah Muchima-Minister of Lands
14. Frank Museba Tayali – Minister of Transport
15. Mulambo Haimbe- Minister of Justice
16. Charles Lubasi Milupi- Minister of Infrastructure
17. Felix Mutati-Minister of Technology and Science
18. Alfred Ndonji Chipoya- State House, Senior Private Secretary.
Mutati bounces back oh my goodness! It is too quick to judge and we can only wish them well and hardwrok ahead!
Back masebo bena ni beans
Here we go!! Thank your Excellency, we believe in you. …. Our job now is to keep our eyes on the ball. No matter how much players chosen on the pitch dribbles or moves around, our eyes are on the ball. The constitution!!
Now, we want power given to those institutions representing the people. To reduce some of of those powers so that we can hold those in office accountable. Then we can score the penalty for Zambia together.
We are anxious to hear about institutions like FIC, ECZ Auditor General, ACC and others like them to be appointed by parliament to guarantee independence. After being brutalized by some known selfish leaders, we want be guaranteed of accountability. I know this current government has this as their heart beat. But sometimes faces can confuse us to remember the past. We were physiologically affected. Almost brain damaged to trust especially those we saw and knew mistreated us or Paticipated in the crime.
However, benefit of doubt is given. We are excited for the game to start with the whole nation as referee and five years change goal.
By the way, can the friends of President please officially refer to him as his Excellency in public not HH! He is now President. Plus it’s professional. Just saying.. Palyandi.. like CK says this mouth..
Ba Zambia!!!
Where is PEP stores and tuPAC? Let them vomit their stinking vomits.