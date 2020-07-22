

Washington, DC – July 21, 2020 – United States President Donald J. Trump has met Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe at the White House in Washington D.C. and reiterated US support to Zambia in fighting the COVID-19.



Ambassador Kapambwe took the opportunity to brief President Trump about how Zambia was dealing with COVID-19 as the US President asked about the situation in Zambia and how the country was dealing with the pandemic.

“Among other things we discussed, President Trump assured me of continued cooperation with Zambia in the fight against COVID-19. He reiterated the United States support in fighting this pandemic,” Ambassador Kapambwe said adding that he took the opportunity to thank the President for the US assistance to Zambia.



Washington and Lusaka have for generations enjoyed long lasting and strong friendship with few parallels on the African continent. The friendship dates back decades to Zambia’s independence in 1964 when the country’s founding leader, Kenneth Kaunda, found in the United States a genuine, willing ally and set the stage for a long-standing partnership.



President Trump formally received credentials from Ambassador Kapambwe, in the Oval Office at the White House Credentialing Ceremony Friday July 17, 2020.He officially received Ambassador Kapambwe’s credentials on 8th April 2020 during which he expressed his Government’s desire to deepen the “strong and abiding friendship” between Zambia and the United States of America.



Photo caption: President Trump receives credentials from Ambassador Kapambwe, in the Oval Office at the White House Credentialing Ceremony Friday July 17, 2020. He officially received Ambassador Kapambwe’s credentials on 8th April 2020. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)



Issued by:

ERIC MWANZA

FIRST SECRETARY – PRESS & PR

EMBASSY OF ZAMBIA

WASHINGTON D.C.

More information:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ZambiainUSA

Web: www.zambiaembassy.org

Approved by Ministry of Foreign Affairs