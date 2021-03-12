PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Name: Sean Enock Tembo (SET)

Political Party : Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Age: 41 years old

Sean Enock Tembo (SET) was born on 30th of March 1980. In 1999, at the age of 19, Sean Tembo was enrolled in the Bachelor of Accountancy programme at the Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe where he was consistently the best student during his 4 year tenure at the University. While at Copperbelt University, Sean Tembo enjoyed several best student scholarships including the CitiBank best student scholarship as well as the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) best student scholarship.

During his stay at CBU, Sean Tembo was the Managing Editor of the Campus Herald Magazine, which was a student magazine with a monthly circulation of about 10,000 copies and was widely distributed to secondary schools in the entire Copperbelt Province. In his 3rd and 4th years at CBU and due to his outstanding academic performance, Sean Tembo was appointed as a Tutor for 1st year students in one of the most difficult courses in the School of Business; BS140, Mathematical Analysis. As a Tutor, he was put on the University payroll and drew a regular monthly salary in addition to the upkeep allowances that he received from the Citi Bank and Bank of Zambia Best Student Scholarships.

On completion of his undergraduate degree programme at CBU, Sean Tembo was the best graduating student and was awarded the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) best graduating student award with a cash prize of K1 million (un-rebased). While writing his last examination paper at CBU, Sean Tembo had 7 job offers from reputable companies and institutions including Konkola Copper Mines Plc, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bank of Zambia, KPMG, Citi Bank, Deloitte and Copperbelt University as an SDF. He eventually settled to join PricewaterhouseCoopers which is an international audit & business advisory services firm, where he worked until 2004.

While working at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Sean Tembo was sponsored to go and pursue the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification by his employer at the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS), in Lusaka. While studying for his ACCA at ZCAS, Sean Tembo obtained several worldwide best student awards in various courses and walked away with more than K5 million (un-rebased) in cash prizes from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, before completing his ACCA qualification in record time.

In 2004 at the age of 24, Sean Tembo left PricewaterhouseCoopers and founded Enosyst Associates, his own audit & business advisory services firm. In 2005, Enosyst Associates established an office in Gaborone, Botswana and in 2008, a third office was established in Johannesburg, South Africa. The firm specialised in the provision of assurance services such as statutory audits, forensic audits, operational audits etc, as well as economic and financial consultancy services to various clients including governments and quasi-government institutions in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. This exposure gave Sean Tembo a deeper understanding of the social, economic and political landscape of Zambia and the region.

In 2008, Sean Tembo decided to take a short sabbatical leave from running his firm, to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom, where he also graduated as the best student.

In 2015 at the age of 35 and after successfully running his firm, in three countries for more than 10 years, Sean E. Tembo MBA, BAcc, FCCA, FCPA, FZICA, decided to partly retire from professional work. He now runs his firm, Enosyst Associates on a part-time basis and also runs a hospitality establishment in Lusaka; Palm Valley Resort.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

As a contribution to public service, Sean Tembo has previously served in the Zambia Police Service, Lusaka Division as a Romeo, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, before leaving the service in 2013. Despite his limited financial resources, Sean Tembo has also made several donations to various charities including the sponsorship of a 5 year programme to award cash prizes to best performing students every term at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School in Livingstone, as well as Gaborone Secondary School (GSS) in Gaborone, Botswana. These scholarship programmes, albeit small in nature, had the effect of motivating pupils to achieve higher levels of performance not only in the final grade 12 exams, but throughout their secondary studies.

PeP FORMATION

After his early retirement at the age of 35 in 2015, February, Sean Tembo started the process of forming the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP).

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) is a centrist political party that believes in capitalism with a sizable dose of socialism. The party was registered in the Republic of Zambia in 2016 in accordance with the Societies Act, Chapter 119 of the Laws of Zambia, and is also duly accredited with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). In November 2016, the Party went for a convention that was held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC), in Lusaka, where Sean Tembo was elected as Party President with a 5 year mandate until November 2021.

PeP has so far developed and presented a PeP Alternative 7th National Development Plan, a PeP Alternative Political Parties Bill 2017, a PeP 2018 Alternative National Budget, and the Party is currently working on a PeP Alternative Republican Constitution which will be a model Constitution and is due for completion in the first week of February 2018.