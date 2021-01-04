PRESIDENTIAL JET CANT BE SOLD !-ZAF

….says all equipment listed and appearing on its inventory is classified as millitary equipment.

BY SMART EAGLES

The Zambia Air Force ( ZAF) says the Gulfstream G-650 Presidential Jet can never be sold .

This is pursuant to Article 192 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 as read with section 4 of the Defece Act Chapter 106 of the laws of Zambia.

ZAF Director for Public Relations & Foreign Liason Colonel M. Kasoma says the force is charged with the functions , inter alia , to preserve and defend the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Zambia together with other Defence and Security agencies as well as cooperate with state organs and institutions in times of public emergencies and disasters.

Responding to a press query on whether the Presidential Jet Gulfstream G-650 can be sold Colonel Kasoma said all Equipment listed and appearing on the ZAF inventory is classified as military equipment and that such equipment is acquired either directly by the Force or by Government through the Ministry of Defense for purposes of carrying out specific functions and missions or to fulfill stated Airforce Mandates .

“In view of the foregoing the Zambia Air Force whishes to categorically state that the Gulfstream G-650 aircraft cannot be sold neither can any other equipment that is on the Airforce inventory , as this has never been done before because it is against the laws that govern the Air Force as a Defece entity .” Says Colonel Kasoma

Colonel Kasoma added that ZAF is not in anyway a commercial or quasi-government agency.

He has since encouraged Zambians to acquaint themselves with the functions , operations and laws that govern all the Defence and Security agencies which are key state institutions.