PRESIDENTIAL SALARY REDUCTIONS IS VOLUNTARY- PS CHANDA KASOLO

Government says the salary reduction announced by President Edgar Lungu ranging from 15 to 20 percent is not a mandatory measure but voluntary scheme which can be joined by his appointees and other Zambians.

Information Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says while President Lungu has set his salary reduction at 20 percent, others who will volunteer to join the scheme are free to set their salary reduction percentage without being forced.

On Friday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe announced the salary reduction ranging from 15 percent to 20 percent.