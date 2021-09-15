“PRESIDENTIAL SPEECH NOT INSPIRING” – MELESIANA

(Smart Eagles )

PF Milanzi Constituency Member of Parliament Melesiana Phiri has described as not inspiring, the speech presented to parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema.

She observed that the speech lacked focus and time lines on most issues of national importance.

Ms Phiri who seconded the motion of thanks in parliament today, also delivered her maiden speech after her election as Member of Parliament for Milanzi constituency in the just ended general elections.

“Madam Speaker, failure by the president to acknowledge the strong infrastructure development foundation left by the Patriotic Front administration. For example transport infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and airports will be key to the United party for National Development administration’s vision of building a strong economy”. she said

She further wondered how the president missed an opportunity in parliament to categorically condemn political violence that led to the loss of life of the PF North Western provincial chairman Jackson Kungo on the poll day.

The Milanzi parliamentarian thanked the people of Milanzi for voting for her and pledged to represent the constituency by lobbying for development for her constituency in the education, health, road, water and agricultural sectors among others.