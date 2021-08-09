PRESIDENT’S JOB IS NOT TO ARREST PEOPLE, THAT’S THE POLICE’S JOB – HH

President Edgar Lungu says once re-elected he will make sure that the United Party for National Development UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is arrested.

Lungu accuses Hichilema of corruption during the privatization period.

Meanwhile, Hichilema who maintains that his hands are clean has since lambasted Lungu’s supposition, says a president should respect the separation of powers.

He says it is not the job of a President to arrest people, but the job of law enforcement agencies.

“As President, my preoccupation won’t be with arresting people.

“That job is for law enforcement and investigative wings.

“Instead, I’ll arrest inflation, poverty and the cost of living,” says HH.