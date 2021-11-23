PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. STANLEY K. KAKUBO, M.P, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ON THE VISIT BY THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO FROM 23RD TO 24TH NOVEMBER, 2021

I wish to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will today undertake a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from 23rd to 24th November, 2021. The President will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is also the current Chairperson of the African Union. During the visit, President Hichilema will discuss bilateral issues as well as ways of enhancing regional and continental integration through trade and investment. Other issues that will be discussed include peace and security in the region and on the continent.

President Hichilema will be accompanied by Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

While in the DRC, President Hichilema will also attend the DRC Africa Business Forum where he is expected to deliver a keynote address. The Business Forum has been convened under the theme “Fostering the Development of a Battery, Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Value Chain and Market in Africa.”

The forum will bring together African governments, the private sector and entrepreneurs, development partners, institutional investors, dealmakers, industrialists and foreign private sector to dialogue, identify opportunities and facilitate investments to increase Africa’s share of the battery, electric vehicles and renewable energy value chain. Heads of State of Angola, Gabon, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe are also expected to attend the Business Forum.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia on 24th November, 2021.

Stanley K. Kakubo,MP

Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation 🇿🇲

23.11.2021