PRESS STATEMENT ON PUBLIC SERVICE WORK ARRANGEMENTS TO CURB THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

ISSUED BY

DR. SIMON K. MITI SECRETARY TO THE CABINET

30TH MARCH 2020

WORK ARRANGEMENTS IN THE PUBLIC SERVICE TO CURB THE SPREAD OF COVID-19:

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

As you are aware, the World Health Organisation, in its 65th Situation Report dated 25th March 2020, recommended the implementation of remote working practices such as tele-working during the pandemic as a measure to prevent the transmission of the disease between employees. The World Health Organisation also indicated that employers and employees have a crucial role to play in stopping COVID-19 and reducing the impact of the disease on society by creating a COVID-safe work places. Other measures include implementing remote work practices, adherence to social distancing, holding fewer in-person meetings, restricting the number of visitors entering the workplace, clean and well-ventilated work-spaces among others.

The workplace presents a significant high-risk area of transmission for COVID 19 which may lead to potential deaths. Employees may be untracked carriers for their families at home and the community. Reducing the number of employees in the workplaces is aimed at minimizing physical contact amongst employees and clients during the pandemic. This is an inevitable precautionary measure which has been taken by many countries to avoid loss of lives. Countries such as The United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and South Africa have gone into total lockdown.

Following the continued spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the subsequent declaration of the coronavirus as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), His Excellency the President directed Cabinet Office that Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies (MPSA) submit schedules of essential staff that could be considered to remain on duty during the period of the pandemic, schedules of non-essential staff that could be considered to report on duty on a rotational basis or work from home and also to indicate the activities that could be considered for suspension during the period of the pandemic.

Submissions from the Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies

The Controlling Officers submitted schedules demonstrating the preparedness of their institutions to operate with minimum staff in a bid to mitigate against possible infection and/or spread of the COVID-19 in Government institutions with immediate effect, while being mindful that Government needed to continue to provide basic social and economic services and as well as basic food basket.

The schedules indicated that essential staff will be on duty through-out the pandemic period. The schedules also clearly indicated the periods that non- essential employees will be on duty and those that will be at home on a rotational basis.

As head of the Public Service, and in consultation with His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the work arrangements have been approved and segmented into four (4) categories:

Category 1:

Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies that will maintain their full staff complement. It has been approved that the staff be divided into teams that will work on a rotational basis. These Ministries include, among others, Commerce, Trade and Industry, Higher Education and Mines and Mineral Development.

Category 2:

Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies that have divided their staff into essential workers and non-essential workers. All essential workers will be required to work throughout the period. These consist of Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Directors and identified vital employees. The non-essential workers have been further divided into two: support staff and non-support staff. The support staff will work on a rotational basis whilst non-support staff will work from home. For Example, the Ministry of Home Affairs has indicated that all uniformed officers under Zambia Police Service, Zambia Correctional Service and Department of Immigration constitute essential staff and will be required to continue providing the critical services. On the other hand, it has been approved that the Ministry’s civilian staff will operate on a rotational basis.

The Ministry of Defence also has classified the civilian staff as non-essential employees who can operate on a rotational basis. The Ministry of Energy have identified the provision of Petroleum and Energy as critical and hence the proposal that employees in the Department of Petroleum and Energy continue to provide the critical service with the support of some officers from the Accounts and Procurement Units. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also classified staff into essential and non-essential groups with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted flow of information to the public during the pandemic.

Category 3:

Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies that have identified that during this period, their core duties will be significantly minimized and can therefore afford to let part of their staff stay at home, possibly taking leave. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for instance, has indicated that fifty (50) percent of the staff will be allowed to stay at home, for an initial period of 14 days, on the understanding that they will be on call at all times. The Ministry has indicated that its primary function is to deal with the international community, most of whose governments or organisations have declared lockdowns. Consequently, both the Zambian Missions abroad and the Foreign Missions accredited to the Republic of Zambia have drastically scaled down with their operations.

Category 4:

Provincial administrations have identified as critical during the pandemic the inspection of public places to ensure compliance to public health measures that have been put in place by Government. Staff who are engaged in the inspection of the public places and also involved in the cleaning of markets and public toilets will be required to report for duty on a daily basis. Administrative staff will be working on a rational basis. This is in recognition that the Provincial, District and Local Authorities are frontline administrations who have the responsibility to take all reasonable measures to facilitate and implement measures as prescribed by the National Disaster Management Council of Ministers.

Activities that could be considered for suspension during the pandemic:

Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies identified critical activities within their institutions that should continue to be implemented during the pandemic. Such activities include the provision of health and medical care, supply and distribution of water, provision of sewerage and fire services, provision of petroleum and energy, provision of security, law and order.

Activities that require face to face interactions will be considered for suspension during the pandemic. These include meetings, conferences, seminars/workshops, field visits, auction sales, state functions, traditional ceremonies and other non-essential events. The Ministry of National Development Planning has indicated that employees will be facilitated with internet connectivity to ensure continuity of work when employees are working from home. Other Controlling Officers have indicated that electronic platforms will be enhanced during this period to ensure continuation of operations.

Conclusion:

From the submissions made by MPSAs, it is evident that Institutions have thoroughly analysed the working arrangements that would enable the institutions to operate smoothly during the period of the COVID – 19 pandemic with the barest minimum staff. This is demonstrated through the identification of essential employees, those that can work from home, those that can work on rotational basis as well as assignments that can be put on hold.

In this regard, the model of work arrangements to curb the spread of COVID-19 can be summarized as follows:

(a) Core team or essential employees that report for work on a daily basis;

(b) Non-essential employees that operate on a rotational basis;

(c) Non- essential employees that operate from home;

(d) Encouraging staff who opt to take leave to do so;

(e) The proposed working arrangements be for a period of 14 days effective 30th March 2020 subject to review as the disease evolves; and

(f) A circular be issued to direct Responsible Officers on the interim working arrangements.

Arising from the above and the gravity of the current situation, there is need to maintain only vital employees in the Public Service needed to provide essential basic social and economic services as well as the basic food basket, as recommended by the Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies, and as approved by His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

I thank you.

