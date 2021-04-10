PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DECISIONS MADE BY CABINET AT THE 5TH CABINET MEETING HELD VIRTUALLY ON THURSDAY, 8TH APRIL, 2021

His Excellency the President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu called for the 5th Cabinet Meeting today, 8th April, 2021, which was held virtually, to discuss legislative and policy matters.

1. The Electronic Government Bill, 2021.

Cabinet approved for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting the Electronic Government Bill, 2021. The Bill aims to enhance the management and promotion of electronic Government services and processes; facilitate access to electronic Government services to improve service delivery, administrative functions and productivity in order to enhance citizens’ access to Government services and information. This is in line with the efforts already in place by Government such as the creation of the Government Portal through which a number of services are provided to the public electronically.

2. The Zambia Correctional Service Bill, 2021.

Following the enactment of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, the existing law, the Zambia Prisons Service Act, 1965, does not address the Constitutional changes made to the country’s security services with respect to prisons.

Therefore, Cabinet approved for publication and introduction in Parliament “The Zambia Correctional Service Bill, 2021,” whose objectives include provision for the establishment, management and control of prisons and correctional centres; provision for the correction and reformation of inmates and domesticating the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for Treatment of Prisoners.

3. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Bill, 2021.

Cabinet approved for publication and introduction in Parliament “The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill, 2021.” The objectives of this Bill include strengthening the functions of the Drug Enforcement Commission; revise and consolidate the law relating to narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals and provision for special measures relating to the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse.

The approval by Cabinet of this Bill is also in line with the earlier approval of the “The Cannabis Bill, 2021,” and “The Industrial Hemp Bill, 2021,” the two Bills of which are already in Parliament for enactment.

4. The Insurance Bill, 2021.

Cabinet also approved for publication and introduction in Parliament, “The Insurance Bill, 2021.” The objectives of the Bill include regulation of the insurance industry; provision for the supervision of insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries; provision for the financial regulation of insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries; provision for the auditing and corporate responsibility of insurers, reinsurers and insurance brokers and further, to encourage Zambian ownership in the insurance sector and industry.

5. The Acts of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Cabinet approved “The Acts of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2021,” whose objectives include the publication of Acts in electronic form which is in line with the Government’s enhanced management and promotion of electronic Government services and processes which will result in improved and effective service delivery through enhanced citizen access to Acts of Parliament, Government information and services. Further, this is also in line with the overall Government policy on electronic service delivery.

6. 2020 National Census of Population and Housing.

Cabinet has finally approved the conduct of the National Census of Population and Housing to be conducted in November, 2021 in order to gather information to be used for planning and management of Government programmes and policies.

The proposed scheduling of the Census to November, 2021 takes into account the COVID-19 pandemic and also allows for more time for Government to mobilise sufficient resources especially with the holding of the General Elections on 12th August, 2021. Further, Cabinet accepted that this should be an e-Census, which will be the first of its kind in Zambia.

7. Appointment of members to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Board.

Cabinet approved a 9-member Board to provide strategic policy direction to the Agency as required by Section 8 of the Statistics Act No. 13 of 2018.

The Statistics Act No. 13 of 2018 establishes the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) and the Board of the Agency. Specific functions in the Act include, promoting the effective governance of the Agency and formulation of policing programmes and strategies of the Agency.

The appointment of the Board shall also assist in the coordination of the conduct of the 2021 National Census.

8. Removal of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited from the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Divestiture Sequence Plan.

Cabinet also approved the removal of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) from the 1994 Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Divestiture Sequence Plan for State – Owned Enterprises scheduled for privatisation.

The removal of Zambia Airports Corporation Limited from the Divestiture Sequence Plan will help improve its efficiency and profitability as well as help align its strategic objectives to the Government’s vision of establishing Zambia as a regional aviation transport hub especially with the massive investment by Government in the aviation sector.

9. National Lands Policy.

In winding up debate for the day, Cabinet approved the National Lands Policy and its Implementation Plan in order to improve land delivery systems in the country for the benefit of present and future generations.

The Policy is intended to guide land administration and management in order to open up opportunities for every Zambian to access and secure their interests in land, regardless of status and will further strengthen security of tenure and enhance management of land resources. The country has had no comprehensive Land Policy from independence to date.

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

CABINET OFFICE

LUSAKA

8TH APRIL, 2021