PRESS STATEMENTS LAND JUNIOR DOCTORS IN TROUBLE

By DARIUS CHOONYA

Junior resident Doctors who on Wednesday petitioned President Edgar Lungu over government’s failure to confirm their employment since 2019 have been charged with breach of trust of confidentiality and unethical conduct of a public officer.

Brian Sampa and Maurice Mwansa are among the 300 doctors owed over five months’ salary arrears.

Their charges have however come after being confirmed in their employment by Government following their petition.

According to the charge letters, the two doctors went against the terms and conditions of service for a public service under Chapter Four section 67 (9).

The chapter states that any possible communication shall be conducted through the responsible officer.

The duo have since been given 48 hours to exculpate themselves.

In an interview with Diamond news, one of the affected doctors, says he is not happy with the decision taken by health authorities saying it is meant to intimidate him.