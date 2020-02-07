A CATHOLIC priest has asked PF official Bizwell Mutale to immediately retract his recent tribal statement that Zambia would “never” have a Tonga president.

Reacting to a statement made last week by Mutale, the PF mobilisation committee member, that no Tonga would be elected president come 2021, Magoye Catholic parish priest Father Costa Cheepa said tribal politics had the potential to affect the credibility of future elections in Zambia.

Responding to a reporter, Mutale had said; “You’re waiting for a Tonga president; it will never happen.”

In a posting on his Facebook page, Fr Cheepa urged Mutale to immediately retract his statement if he meant well for the people.

“Bucete teesyi kuyanda. Kubula cakulya akaambo kamvwula iitawi kabotu tacaambi kuti tatuko maano pe. Kubelesya buvwubi kubantu bacete batajisi cakulya akutalika kubafwubaazya kuti tabakonzyi kulela mu Zambia nkubula busongo alimwi nkutukila bantu bamusyobo ooyo. Bantu bapegwa busu kabaiya kukaka kusampaulilwa musyobo wabo. Ncibotu koli mucete kuleka kuti muntu akufwubaazye akaambo kamusyobo ngookapegwa a Leza. Bantu baku Pemba tabeelede kuzumina kufwubaazilwa musyobo wabo akaambo kakuti tabajisi cakulya. [Do not insult me because I am poor. I would rather you take your food and I remain who I am as person. It is not good to use riches to insult the poor and tell them that they can’t rule the nation because of their God given tribe. Those given mealie-meal must learn to refuse such donations if it costs the integrity of their tribe. It is not the wish of southerners to lack food but come as a result of droughts hence this does not mean that they have no brains.],” he said.

Fr Cheepa said tribal politics would soon make elections meaningless especially to the Tonga speaking people whose tribe has continued to be attacked because of one individual – UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema – vying for presidency.

“When did a finite being become God to say that no Tonga will rule Zambia? Why then do we vote? Then disenfranchise all the Tonga candidates. Then one questions the credibility of elections in Zambia if the intelligent ruling class perceives that it is abominable for a mu Tonga to be President of Zambia,” Fr Cheepa said.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia must make a comment of this archaic and retrogressive statement. Anyone can stand, Bemba, Lozi, Luvale, Kaonde, Kachoke, Ngoni, Lenje and the list of the 73 tribes of Zambia is endless. Zambia is for all Zambians and the Zambians are free to vote for whoever they want. When one donates food for the welfare of the poor, it is not wise to start despising the poor,” he said.

He cautioned politicians against promoting tribalism whenever they were making donations or speaking to the public.

“This is what Jesus, the wise person said: ‘so when you give to the poor, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may be honoured by men. Truly I say to you, they have their reward in full’ (Mt 6:2),” Fr Cheepa said. “It is now clear that the team that went to Pemba did not go to help the hungry people but went to promote their own selfish agenda. Please as politicians do not take advantage of the poor people. It is sinful attitude.”

He said the scripture always reminds the politicians to desist from taking advantage of the disadvantaged in society.

“‘These are grumblers, malcontents, following their own sinful desires, they are loud-mouthed boasters, showing favoritism to gain advantage’ (Jude 1:16). Fortunately, I was there to record all the happenings. It is a shameful thing to witness such politicking this time and age,” Fr Cheepa said.

He appealed to Zambians to reject tribal politics.

“There were great men before such as late Mr Mainza Chona, a Tonga man and the first president of the United National Independence Party (UNIP) and Comrade Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula who sacrificed their time, intelligence and wealth for the independence of Zambia (all the tribes of Zambia, not only the Tongas) and then someone insults the Ba Tonga people…Who told you that becoming President in Zambia is the preserve of a special group of an ethnic group? We may be stupid but such a statement is tantamount to an insult,” said Fr Cheepa.

Last July, President Edgar Lungu said a Tonga would one day rule Zambia, but not Hichilema.

Speaking to journalists in Livingstone, President Lungu said the UPND leader would never become Head of State.

“We should unite because we are one…I love Tongas, even them they love me but only one man is messing up everything. Now you ask yourself, what’s so special [about him]? We will one day have a Tonga president but certainly not the current aspirant,” said President Lungu.

“It is not about tribe … it is about who you are [and] character. Me I grew up with people from other tribes and I am a product of Zambia so don’t worry about tribe. We are all Zambians, that’s what matters.”/LM